Illinois Honoring Service members Killed In Desert Storm

2017/02/28 10:49 AM
Springfield, IL  (KTRS)  Illinois is honoring the fallen men and women from the state who served in Operation Desert Storm.

The Illinois Department of Veterans’ Affairs is holding a Desert Storm Remembrance Ceremony at the state Capitol rotunda on Tuesday.The event will mark the 26th anniversary of the cease fire date that ended the military operation to remove Iraqi forces from Kuwait.

The public is invited to attend the ceremony, which will be held from 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

