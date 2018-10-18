The State Journal-Register reports that Democratic Rep. Lou Lang of Skokie says he’s working on the sports betting bill. Lang says lawmakers likely won’t take up the bill in earnest until a new General Assembly is seated in January.

Lang says he’s working to address issues such as where sports wagering will be allowed, how much it will be taxed and how to keep phone wagering secure.

Opponents fear legalizing sports betting will cause an increase in problem gamblers. Lang says gambling addiction will occur regardless and sports gambling should be regulated and taxed.

Lang says sports gambling funds could help pay pension debt or a capital program.