Illinois Senate vows swift action on ambitious budget plan

2017/01/16 1:36 AM
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) – Illinois Senate leaders are hoping to move swiftly on their pledge to advance a state-budget compromise by month’s end.

The Democratic-controlled chamber has assigned 13 pieces of legislation for committee hearings that aim to break the two-year budget deadlock between legislative Democrats and Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner. The proposals include an income tax increase and a hike in the minimum wage, but also attempt to satisfy Rauner’s pro-business agenda with a property-tax freeze and restrictions on workers’ compensation awards.

The deal was negotiated between Democratic Senate President John Cullerton and Republican Leader Christine Radogno.

They wanted to make a splash by getting Senate approval before the last General Assembly’s session expired. But Radogno had trouble convincing her GOP members to rush a vote.

Radogno promised to have Senate action before Feb. 1.

