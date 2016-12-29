Illinois State Police: New Year – New Laws!

( KTRS ) The Illinois State Police want motorists to know, that with the new years comes some new laws.

One law that goes into effect on January 1st, is the “Move Over” law, that requires motorists change lanes when approaching a stopped emergency vehicle with flashing lights. Starting Sunday that law will also apply to any vehicle on the side of the road with flashing hazard lights.

The ISP also says that those driving driving through a work or school zone, need to eliminate distractions and make sure they are driving at the posted speed limit.

Anyone who speeds through a work or school zone after the first of the year, could end up in jail.

Speeding through those zones, depending on your speed, is will be considered as a Class A or B misdemeanor.