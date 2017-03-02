Listen Now ButtonListen Live Now!

Mailing List ButtonSign up for our Mailing List!

Home of the Tigers Banner

You are here: Home \ Local \ Immigrant Released On Bond Following Support Of Illinois Community

Immigrant Released On Bond Following Support Of Illinois Community

Local

Immigrant Released On Bond Following Support Of Illinois Community

West Frankfort, Ill. (AP) – A Mexican restaurant manager in southern Illinois who doesn’t have legal permission to live in the U.S. is out on bond after being detained last month by immigration officials. Juan Carlos Hernandez Pacheco posted bond after a hearing Wednesday in Kansas City, Missouri. His lawyer requested his release until his […]

Written by:
2017/03/02 10:45 AM
Immigrant Released On Bond Following Support Of Illinois Community

West Frankfort, Ill. (AP) – A Mexican restaurant manager in southern Illinois who doesn’t have legal permission to live in the U.S. is out on bond after being detained last month by immigration officials.

Juan Carlos Hernandez Pacheco posted bond after a hearing Wednesday in Kansas City, Missouri. His lawyer requested his release until his case can be heard.

The administration of President Donald Trump has been clamping down on immigrants living in the U.S. illegally.

Letters of support for Pacheco had poured in from the mayor, police chief and others in West Frankfort, which is solid Trump country but is also where Pacheco was the popular manager of La Fiesta Mexican Restaurant for a decade.

Hernandez told The New York Times following his release that he’s relieved, tired and “amazed by the support.”

Tagged: , , ,
Share:
  • googleplus
  • linkedin
  • tumblr
  • rss
  • pinterest
  • mail

By News

Related posts

Support KTRS Sponsors

KTRS On Facebook

KTRS On Twitter

Error, no group ID set! Check your syntax!