St. Louis, MO (KTRS) The shooting of an Imo’s pizza delivery man in south St. Louis on the 4th of July is now being investigated as a homicide.

Thirty-one-year Dave Matthews died of his injuries Sunday morning. Police say Matthews was delivering a pizza at just before midnight on the 4th of July near Gustine and Potomac when was shot multiple times. Police still have no suspects in the case.

Anyone with any information should call St. Louis Police or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS.

Meanwhile, a Go Fund Me account has been set up. So far, about $11,000 has been raised.