St. Louis County, MO (KTRS) An Imperial man is facing charges in connection with the sexual assault and murder at a west county Catholic Supply store.

It was announced during a Wednesday afternoon press conference that 53-year-old Thomas Bruce has been charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action, and sodomy. Bruce’s arrest ended a two-day manhunt that frightened the region and led some schools, churches and businesses to close.

Authorities say the gunman sexually assaulted someone and shot 53-year-old Jamie Schmidt in the head. The married mother of three died later at a hospital.