Improving Billikens Knock Off La Salle

Bills Go 6-1 at Home Down the Stretch

St. Louis-The Saint Louis Billikens sent their seniors out on top Wednesday, defeating La Salle 70-55 in SLU’s final regular-season home game at Chaifetz Arena.

The win moves the Billikens to 11-19 overall and 6-11 in the A-10. La Salle dips to 14-14 overall and 8-9 in the league.

Saint Louis finished the regular season winning six of its last seven at Chaifetz Arena and finished with a winning record (10-8) on its home court.

Following the game, seniors Reggie Agbeko and Mike Crawford, as well as senior student managers Eric Dansart and Jake Warren, were honored on Senior Night.

Davell Roby scored a career-high 23 points to lead the Billikens. He was 7-of-14 from the field, 4-of-8 from 3-point range and 5-of-6 from the line. Roby pulled down eight rebounds, dished out three assists, recorded a block and posted two steals.

Aaron Hines scored 12 points and tied a career best with eight rebounds. Agbeko scored 10 points for the Billikens, while Elliott Welmer chipped in nine. Jalen Johnson tied a career high with 10 rebounds.

Much to the delight of the Chaifetz Arena crowd, Agbeko banked in a 3-pointer with a minute and a half remaining for his final Chaifetz Arena points. It was the first 3-point attempt of Agbeko’s career.

Crawford, who finished with seven points, converted a dunk for his final points at Chaifetz Arena at the 5:59 mark. Both seniors exited the game to a standing ovation with 1:28 left in the contest.

Roby came out firing early on to set the tone, scoring the Billikens’ first five points of the contest. La Salle responded with three straight 3-pointers to lead by six, but the Billikens answered with treys of their own by Welmer, Hines and Zeke Moore to grab a lead they would not relinquish. A Roby triple as time expired in the first half sent the Billikens to the locker room leading by eight.

It was all Billikens in the second half. An Agbeko traditional 3-point play at the 8:44 mark of the second half gave SLU a 16-point lead, its largest of the game up to that point. SLU would maintain its double-digit lead the rest of the way, and it was Agbeko’s 3-pointer that gave SLU its largest lead of the game (70-51).