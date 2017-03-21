Listen Now ButtonListen Live Now!

Inside the High Stakes Industry of Daily Fantasy Sports

Jon Grayson

Inside the High Stakes Industry of Daily Fantasy Sports

Daniel Barbarisi, author of the new book Dueling With Kings, joined Jon Grayson to talk about the high stakes and get-rich promise of daily fantasy sports. Daniel also talked about where daily fantasy companies like DraftKings and FanDuel came from. Daniel also breaks down what your odds of actually winning.

2017/03/21 1:31 PM

Dueling with Kings

By Brady Hempen

