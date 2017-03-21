Inside the High Stakes Industry of Daily Fantasy Sports

Daniel Barbarisi, author of the new book Dueling With Kings, joined Jon Grayson to talk about the high stakes and get-rich promise of daily fantasy sports. Daniel also talked about where daily fantasy companies like DraftKings and FanDuel came from. Daniel also breaks down what your odds of actually winning.

