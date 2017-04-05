Inside The UNC Athletic Academic Scandal

Jay Smith is an University of North Carolina History Professor who recently wrote a book titled “Cheated: The UNC Scandal, the Education of Athletes, and the Future of Big-Time College Sports.” Jay joined John Carney to talk about UNC’s athletic academic scandal.

By Brady Hempen