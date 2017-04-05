Listen Now ButtonListen Live Now!

Mailing List ButtonSign up for our Mailing List!

Home Banner 2

You are here: Home \ News from Carney \ Inside The UNC Athletic Academic Scandal

Inside The UNC Athletic Academic Scandal

News from Carney

Inside The UNC Athletic Academic Scandal

Jay Smith is an University of North Carolina History Professor who recently wrote a book titled “Cheated: The UNC Scandal, the Education of Athletes, and the Future of Big-Time College Sports.” Jay joined John Carney to talk about UNC’s athletic academic scandal.

Written by:
2017/04/05 1:54 PM

Jay Smith is an University of North Carolina History Professor who recently wrote a book titled “Cheated: The UNC Scandal, the Education of Athletes, and the Future of Big-Time College Sports.” Jay joined John Carney to talk about UNC’s athletic academic scandal.

Cheated

Tagged: , , , , ,
Share:
  • googleplus
  • linkedin
  • tumblr
  • rss
  • pinterest
  • mail

By Brady Hempen

Related posts

Nothing found.

Support KTRS Sponsors

KTRS On Facebook

KTRS On Twitter

Error, no group ID set! Check your syntax!