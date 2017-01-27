Israeli Company Moving To St. Louis Work On Project With Ameren

St. Louis, MO (KTRS) An Israeli company is moving to St. Louis.

Governor Eric Greitens will join Ameren leaders and GlobalSTL today to announce details of Atomation’s move to St. Louis. The company was recruited by GlobalSTL , which is a BioSTL initiative to attract innovative companies that create high-growth economic activity for St. Louis. Atomation will work with Ameren on a special pilot project.

Ameren officials say the project involves connecting utility poles to the internet by installing small, low-cost sensor packs on dozens of Ameren’s utility poles. The packs will help Ameren remotely monitor the integrity and health of the poles, which will allow the company to pinpoint issues in real time and respond more quickly and efficiently to any problems or customer concerns.

The program is being conducted at Ameren Illinois’ Technology Applications Center (TAC) in Champaign, Illinois, a testing facility dedicated to innovation and smart-grid improvement.