Its the 20th Anniversary of Rick Dad Poor Dad

Robert Kiyosaki is the author of the famous personal finance book, Rich Dad Poor Dad. Robert joined Jon Grayson to talk about the book and some of the tips about how to be financially wealthy.
Robert Kiyosaki is the author of the famous personal finance book, Rich Dad Poor Dad. Robert joined Jon Grayson to talk about the book and some of the tips about how to be financially wealthy.
© Copyright 2016 All Rights Reserved KTRS
Download Android App | Download Apple App
Follow @550KTRS on Twitter | Like KTRS on Facebook
spamblockers | Web Design by Link Rep Web Design and SEO
You must be logged in to post a comment.