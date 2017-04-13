Its the 20th Anniversary of Rick Dad Poor Dad

Robert Kiyosaki is the author of the famous personal finance book, Rich Dad Poor Dad. Robert joined Jon Grayson to talk about the book and some of the tips about how to be financially wealthy.

Robert Kiyosaki is the author of the famous personal finance book, Rich Dad Poor Dad. Robert joined Jon Grayson to talk about the book and some of the tips about how to be financially wealthy.