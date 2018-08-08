Godfrey, IL (KTRS) Ivanka Trump is touring the country in an effort to unite academic, business, and political leaders in a series of “Workforce Development” round-table discussions. She spoke this morning at Lewis and Clark Community College in Godfrey, Illinois.

Mrs. Trump told the group, “One of the things we’re going to do through the National Council for the American Worker, which was just established by the President two weeks ago, is harness data to enable people to make smarter, and better, decisions. That’s a basic thing that the government can help do. We’re also going to reconcile the different workforce programs and say – you know what, there’s no accountability. We’re not thinking holistically about the role of education through the lifecycle of the American.”

Mrs. Trump hopes to find ways to connect unemployed and underemployed Americans with the training necessary to fill skilled positions in growing fields.