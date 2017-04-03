Jack Davenport Talks About His Movie Americana

Jack Davenport starred in a new movie called Americana. Jack’s character is an alcoholic who’s movie star sister is murdered and Jack’s character looks to find answers to his sister’s murder. Jack Davenport joined John Carney to talk about the film and his career.

By Brady Hempen