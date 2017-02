Jason Isaacs Talks About His Latest Film “A Cure For Wellness”

Jason Isaacs is most famous for his role as Lucius Malfoy in the Harry Potter series. Jason has a new movie called “A Cure For Wellness.” Jason joined John Carney to talk about his latest movie and the Harry Potter series.

By Brady Hempen