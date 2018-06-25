Kansas City. MO (KTRS) Jason Kander is throwing his hat back into the political arena.

The former Missouri Secretary of State has announced his run for mayor of Kansas City.

“The next mayor has the opportunity to shape the future of Kansas City for generations,”

Kander said. “I’m running because I am up for that challenge.”

“Kansas Citians deserve a mayor who can guide the progress already underway in our city and

help us reach the next level. I’m eager to take the reins on major issues that have developed in

recent years – like building the new airport, implementing the infrastructure improvements

voters approved through the GO Bonds, and expanding the streetcar. And I want to make sure

we continue addressing critical issues like economic inequality, crime, inclusive housing and

economic development, and access to a quality education for every child in the city.” Kander said.

Kander was Missouri’s secretary of state from 2013-17 and has often been cited as a future presidential candidate. After narrowly failing to unseat incumbent Sen. Roy Blunt in 2016, he founded the anti-gerrymandering organization Let America Vote. He also hosts the podcast Majority 54.

Kander said he will kick off his campaign on July 14th.