Jefferson County man charged in Saturday’s fatal shooting

( KTRS ) A Jefferson county man has been charged with murder in a fatal shooting in House Springs. Police report the 19 yr old Bryan Scholz was fatally shot outside of his home in the Sycamore Springs Mobile Home Park around 2:30pm Saturday afternoon. After investigation police attempted to arrest 21-year-old John Sutterfield who […]

Police report the 19 yr old Bryan Scholz was fatally shot outside of his home in the Sycamore Springs Mobile Home Park around 2:30pm Saturday afternoon. After investigation police attempted to arrest 21-year-old John Sutterfield who had barricaded himself inside his home in a another mobile home park nearby.

After a brief standoff Sutterfield surrendered and was taken into custody. He has been charged with second degree murder and armed criminal action.

A motive for the shooting has not been released. Police say the two did not know each other, but had mutual friends.