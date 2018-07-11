CEDAR HILL (KTRS) A Jefferson County man has been charged following a five-hour standoff in Cedar Hill during which he wouldn’t let officers near a woman’s body. Charges of first degree murder, armed criminal action, and unlawful use of a weapon have been filed against Steven E. Treece of Cedar Hill.

Jefferson County Captain Gary Higginbotham says negotiators arrested the suspect around 11:00 a.m. Wednesday after he agreed to surrender peacefully:

The standoff began about 5:30 a.m. Wednesday after a neighbor in Cedar Hill called police, saying she had gone outside after hearing gunshots and a man had pointed a gun at her. The neighbor wasn’t harmed. A SWAT team arrived at the home around 7:30 a.m. A woman’s body was on the porch at the feet of the gunman for the duration of the standoff. Police haven’t released the name of the woman.