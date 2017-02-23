Listen Now ButtonListen Live Now!

Jennings Man Convicted Of Looting During Ferguson Riots

Jennings Man Convicted Of Looting During Ferguson Riots

Clayton, MO  (KTRS)  A Jennings man has been found guilty for his role in the looting during the Ferguson riots. A jury handed down that verdict on Wednesday  for 30-year-old Steven Martin. He was among four men charged with burglary after breaking into the Foot Locker on West Florissant and stealing shoes back in August […]

2017/02/23 9:27 AM
Clayton, MO  (KTRS)  A Jennings man has been found guilty for his role in the looting during the Ferguson riots.

A jury handed down that verdict on Wednesday  for 30-year-old Steven Martin. He was among four men charged with burglary after breaking into the Foot Locker on West Florissant and stealing shoes back in August of 2014. The other three defendants have pleaded guilty.

The riots stemmed from the fatal shooting of Michael Brown by then Ferguson Police officer Darren Wilson.  A St. Louis County grand jury and the U.S. Department of Justice eventually cleared  Wilson of wrongdoing. He resigned in November 2014.

