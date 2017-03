Jerry Mathers Talks About Always Being Remembered For His Role On Leave It To Beaver

Jerry Mathers is most famous for his role as Beaver Cleaver in the hit sitcom “Leave It To Beaver.” He joined John Carney to talk about always being remembered for that role and how that effected the rest of his career.

Jerry Mathers is most famous for his role as Beaver Cleaver in the hit sitcom “Leave It To Beaver.” He joined John Carney to talk about always being remembered for that role and how that effected the rest of his career.

By Brady Hempen