Jerseyville, IL (KTRS) A southern Illinois couple is accused of starving their child to death.

Forty-two-year-old Michael Robert and the six-year-old child’s step-mother Georgena Roberts, 42 of Jerseyville are charged with first-degree murder and child endangerment. Investigators say police were called to the Jersey Community Hospital on Friday, November 3, 2017 in response to the child’s death. Police determined that the deceased six-year old and a seven-year old sibling were deprived of food as a form of punishment. The surviving five children have been taken into protective custody.

Preliminary findings of an autopsy on the six-year old show that the cause of death was failure to thrive due to “Extreme Malnourishment.”

Michael and Georgena Roberts are in custody. They are being held $500,000 bond.