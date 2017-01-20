Listen Now ButtonListen Live Now!

Mailing List ButtonSign up for our Mailing List!

Mizzou vs Alabama Final Score 1 18 17

You are here: Home \ Local \ News from Milhaven \ Jim Kavanaugh wants St. Louis to vote on MLS stadium funding

Jim Kavanaugh wants St. Louis to vote on MLS stadium funding

Local

Jim Kavanaugh wants St. Louis to vote on MLS stadium funding

SC STL group leader Jim Kavanugh, CEO of World Wide Technology, was a guest on “The McGraw Show” with McGraw Milhaven on Friday morning discussing the St. Louis Board of Aldermen’s decision to table the stadium funding bill until next week.

Written by:
2017/01/20 9:53 AM

SC STL group leader Jim Kavanugh, CEO of World Wide Technology, was a guest on “The McGraw Show” with McGraw Milhaven on Friday morning discussing the St. Louis Board of Aldermen’s decision to table the stadium funding bill until next week.

Tagged: , , , ,
Share:
  • googleplus
  • linkedin
  • tumblr
  • rss
  • pinterest
  • mail

By Willie Springer

Related posts

Support KTRS Sponsors

KTRS On Facebook

KTRS On Twitter

Error, no group ID set! Check your syntax!