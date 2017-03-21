Jim Messina Announces Second Visit to St. Louis Area

Jim Messina joined Jon Grayson ahead of his performance at the Wildey Theatre in Edwardsville. Tickets for that event are sold out however Jim announced a second performance later this year. Jim and Jon also dove into Jim’s extensive career with a number of different bands and artist.

