John C. McGinley Talks About His New Movie

John C. McGinley joined John Carney to talk about his career and his newest movie, The Belko Experiment.
John C. McGinley joined John Carney to talk about his career and his newest movie, The Belko Experiment.
John C. McGinley
“Identity” Premiere
Grauman’s Chinese Theatre
Hollywood, California USA
April 23, 2003
Photo by Lester Cohen/WireImage.com
To license this image (1054533), contact WireImage:
+1 212-686-8900 (tel)
+1 212-686-8901 (fax)
info@wireimage.com (e-mail)
www.wireimage.com (web site)
You must be logged in to post a comment.