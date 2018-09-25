In celebration of National One Hit Wonder Day, I sat down with the incomparable and musically astute John Carney to go over this favorite One Hit Wonders. Some of them are obscure in nature, some are ear-worms that you won’t be able to get out of your head. In any event, you will want to view this list,and perhaps, add them to your iTunes, Apple Music, or Spotify playlists.

Here we go…

The Cheater by Bob Kuban

This tune was released St. Louisan Bob Kuban in 1966 and reached #12 on the Pop Charts.

John put this particular song on his list because “he is a lifelong friend and my first and only drum teacher”.

Brandy (You’re a Fine Girl) by Looking Glass

It’s hard to believe that this song was Looking Glass’ only hit, and it made it all the way to #1. Written by two band-mates in the group, it took the world by storm in 1972. It was knocked out of the #1 spot by Gilbert Sullivan’s Alone Again (Naturally).

Carney put this on this list because “this is my wife’s favorite karaoke song”. Awww. Who knew he was such a softy?

Build Me Up Buttercup by The Foundations

Recorded in 1968, Build Me Up Buttercup entered the charts in early 1969 and reached a peak #3 on the Billboard 100. They signaled a diverse group, which would be come a theme for the 70’s.

“I danced with my daughter at my wedding to this song,” John shares. So you know it had to go on this list.

Focus by Hocus Pocus

Most recently heard in the recent “cult” film Baby Driver, Focus is a multi-layered musical experience for the rocker in us all. John says, “It represents a slice of unearthed classic rock”, and makes no apologies that it is on his list.

Ring My Bell by Anita Bell

What’s a One Hit Wonder list without some disco? Anita Ward’s Ring My Bell is the quintessential dance tune with a little cowbell that is bell-bottomed approved. “It it my daily yearn for the era of disco,” Carney opines.

The younger generation now knows the song, thanks to a popular Wal-mart commercial, but this song will always be a Studio 54 staple.

The Theme from SWAT by Rhythm Heritage

“This is one the 45’s I camped out to buy the day it was released. I was about 9 or 10,” John states. So it has to go on his favorite One Hit Wonders list for this very reason. Released during a time when instrumentals and TV theme songs were appreciated and played on the radio and in clubs, no matter your age, you’ve probably heard this tune a time or two.

There you have it, folks! Your life is made much sweeter because you now know John Carney’s best One Hit Wonders of all time. Enjoy!