John Cleese Talks About His Upcoming Visit To St. Louis

John Cleese, famous actor, voice actor, screenwriter, producer and comedian, will be speaking at Powell Hall for the Maryville University St. Louis Speaker’s Series on January 24th at 8pm. He joined John Carney to talk about his upcoming visit and his career.

By Brady Hempen