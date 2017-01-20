Listen Now ButtonListen Live Now!

Jonathan Chait Argued That President Obama Will Go Down As One Of The Greatest Presidents Of All Time

Jonathan Chait Argued That President Obama Will Go Down As One Of The Greatest Presidents Of All Time

Jonathan Chait, New York magazine political columnist, wrote a book titled “Audacity” in which he makes the argument that President Obama will go down as one of the greatest and most effective Presidents in American history. Jonathan joined Martin to talk about it.

2017/01/20 9:32 AM

Audacity

By Brady Hempen

