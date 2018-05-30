By: Sammy Stava

@StavaOnSTL

It’s official. After testing the waters at the NBA Draft Combine May 16-20, Jontay Porter has decided to withdraw from the 2018 NBA Draft and return to Missouri for his sophomore Tseason.oday was the last day for underclassmen in college basketball to do so.

Last season in his freshman year, Porter averaged 9.9 points per game, 6.8 rebounds per game, and 2.2 assists per game. He was the SEC Co-Sixth Man of the Year, and was a crucial part in helping Missouri get to their first NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2013.

After losing two major contributors in Kassius Robertson and Jordan Barnett, and of course not haing Michael Porter Jr. anymore, a Jontay Porter return was a must for Missouri Basketball to have a bright outlook on the 2018-2019 season. His return gives Missouri a significantly better chance of making the NCAA Tournament for the second year in a row, before a potentially loaded 2019 and 2020 recruiting class incoming. Needless to say, that is huge for this program that has seen the dark days recently.

This was the last scholarship available for Missouri, so the roster is now officially set for next season, and with a frontcourt of Jontay Porter, Jeremiah Tilmon, and senior leader Kevin Puryear, head coach Cuonzo Martin will have something to work with. The backcourt still remains a question mark with the point guard situation, but Missouri will bring in some talented but young players in Xavier Pinson and Torrence Watson.

After setting a league record with sending eight teams to the NCAA Tournament last season, the SEC might just be this deep once again as Jontay Porter joins several other key players in the league that have returned to school.