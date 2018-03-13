Chesterfield, MO (KTRS) Josh Hawley’s campaign for the U.S. Senate is officially underway.

The Missouri Republican launched his run with a three stop tour in the state on Tuesday. The Missouri Attorney General’s last stop was in Chesterfield. Speaking to over 100 supporters, Hawley attacked incumbent Democratic Senator Claire McCaskill.

“I know that Missouri is going to demand better this November. And that means, that means one thing. It means Claire McCaskill has to go.” Hawley said.

Hawley also said, “We are fighting for the heartland now. Washington, D.C. disrespects us. It disregards us. The political class doesn’t even pretend to listen to us. The liberal elites who call themselves our leaders refer to us as flyover country and they mean it.”

He referred to McCaskill as representing “everything that is wrong with Washington.”

This race could determine the G-O-P’s control of the Senate, with the Republicans currently holding a 51 member majority.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump is scheduled to attend a private fundraiser for Hawley on Wednesday.