ST. LOUIS (AP) — Officials from Ferguson and the U.S. Department of Justice will be back in front of a federal judge for an update on how the St. Louis suburb is addressing concerns about the mistreatment of black residents by Ferguson’s police and court system.

U.S. District Judge Catherine Perry will hear a status update Tuesday on the consent agreement between the city and the Justice Department. Ferguson has been under scrutiny since 18-year-old Michael Brown was fatally shot by a Ferguson police officer in 2014. The officer was cleared of wrongdoing, but the Justice Department found racial bias in policing and a profit-driven court system.

The consent agreement reached in 2016 ended a civil rights lawsuit filed by the Justice Department.