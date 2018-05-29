JEFFERSON CITY (AP) – A mid-Missouri judge says a secretive group that supports Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens must turn over documents subpoenaed by a legislative investigatory committee trying to determine whether to bring impeachment proceedings against the Republican governor. Cole County Circuit Judge Jon Beetem handed down his ruling Tuesday morning. It applies to A New Missouri, a social welfare nonprofit created shortly after Greitens took office in order to support his agenda.

A House investigatory committee is seeking communications and documents showing potential coordination between Greitens, his campaign committee and A New Missouri. The panel issued those subpoenas Friday.