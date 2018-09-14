JEFFERSON CITY (AP) A Missouri circuit judge has ruled that a proposed redistricting measure should be removed from the November ballot.

Cole County Circuit Judge Daniel Green on Friday ruled that the ballot initiative unconstitutionally addresses multiple topics. He directed the secretary of state to remove the measure from the Nov. 6 ballot.

At issue is a proposal by Clean Missouri to replace Missouri’s system for drawing state legislative districts with a model designed to have the number of seats won by each party more closely reflect its statewide vote.

It also would ban most lobbyist gifts to lawmakers and lower limits on campaign contributions, among other changes.

Clean Missouri attorney Chuck Hatfield says the group will appeal. A Missouri Republican Party spokesman applauded the ruling, claiming the redistricting would unfairly benefit Democrats.