Trial date set for next September in Pamela Hupp murder case

St. Charles County, MO (KTRS) A new date for Pam Hupp’s murder trial has been scheduled after several delays.

On Wednesday, a judge set a trial date for September 11th of 2018 after Hupp’s defense team requested more time to prepare. Hupp’s attorney say the prosecution didn’t turn over all of the evidence to them.

Hupp is charged with first degree murder in the fatal shooting of Louis Gumpenberger at her O’Fallon, Missouri home in August of 2016. Prosecutors claim Hupp killed the mentally disabled man to draw attention away from herself in another murder case.

The jury will be chosen in Clay County, northeast of Kansas City, but the trial will be held in St. Charles County.