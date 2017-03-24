Jury Finds Mother Guilty Of Poisoning Her Son

St. Louis County, MO (KTRS) A north-central Missouri mother is facing up to 30 years in prison after a St. Louis County jury found her guilty of poisoning her son. That verdict was handed down on Thursday for 36-year-old Rachel Kinsella. The Meadville, Missouri woman was convicted on charges of first-degree assault and child endangerment. […]

That verdict was handed down on Thursday for 36-year-old Rachel Kinsella. The Meadville, Missouri woman was convicted on charges of first-degree assault and child endangerment. Prosecutors say Kinsella kept her nine-year-old son sick for nearly a year by secretly giving him a cocktail of prescription drugs.

Prosecutors told jurors Kinsella sought treatment for her son at St. Louis and Kansas City hospitals to get anti-seizure medications from both sites, never telling doctors at either hospital.

The prosecution suggested she could receive inheritance payments from the estate of the boy’s late father to care for the child by keeping him sick. Her attorneys said the presence of various drugs in the boy’s system didn’t prove she was poisoning him.

Kinsella’s sentencing is set for May 26th.