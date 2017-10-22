Clayton, MO (KTRS) A St. Louis area man has been found guilty in the Craigslist killing of an SIUE student.

On Monday, a St. Louis County jury found 27-year-old Michael Gordon guilty of first-degree murder in the 2015 shooting death of 19-year-old Taylor Clark. Prosecutors say Clark was was trying to sell a sports car on Craigslist and arranged to meet Gordon in an area of Hazelwood, behind a truck training school where Gordon worked. The meeting was set up for Gordon to test drive the vehicle on his lunch break.

Instead, Gordon shot and killed Clark, according to the prosecution. Police found his body hidden in nearby woods.

Gordon is scheduled to be sentenced on December 19.

Clark was a sophomore at SIUE at the time of his death.