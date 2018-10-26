WASHINGTON (AP) — Justice Department: Person in custody in connection with mailing of pipe bombs. Related PostsUS official says Putin Invited to Visit Washington Next YearOctober 26, 2018The Latest: Slain Writer’s Fiancee Speaks on Turkish TVOctober 26, 2018More Suspicious Packages Found, These To Booker, ClapperOctober 26, 2018Migrant Caravan Assisted By Volunteer Doctors And NursesOctober 26, 2018Man Is Fatally Shot By Police In North CountyOctober 26, 2018Oregon Voters Deciding Fate of Pioneering Sanctuary LawOctober 25, 2018