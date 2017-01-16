Listen Now ButtonListen Live Now!

Mailing List ButtonSign up for our Mailing List!

Mizzou vs. Arkansas Final

You are here: Home \ Local \ Juvenile dies in fatal two car crash

Juvenile dies in fatal two car crash

Local

Juvenile dies in fatal two car crash

( KTRS ) First responders say a juvenile died in the early hours of this morning in a fatal accident. Police say a two vehicle accident happened around 12:40 am Monday morning, near Union and Wabada. The juvenile, whose age and named has not been released, was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the […]

Written by:
2017/01/16 3:21 AM
Juvenile dies in fatal two car crash

( KTRS ) First responders say a juvenile died in the early hours of this morning in a fatal accident.

Police say a two vehicle accident happened around 12:40 am Monday morning, near Union and Wabada.

The juvenile, whose age and named has not been released, was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

At this time no further details have been released. An investigation is ongoing.

Tagged: , , , ,
Share:
  • googleplus
  • linkedin
  • tumblr
  • rss
  • pinterest
  • mail

By News

Related posts

Support KTRS Sponsors

KTRS On Facebook

KTRS On Twitter

Error, no group ID set! Check your syntax!