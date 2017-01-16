Juvenile dies in fatal two car crash

( KTRS ) First responders say a juvenile died in the early hours of this morning in a fatal accident. Police say a two vehicle accident happened around 12:40 am Monday morning, near Union and Wabada. The juvenile, whose age and named has not been released, was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the […]
( KTRS ) First responders say a juvenile died in the early hours of this morning in a fatal accident.
Police say a two vehicle accident happened around 12:40 am Monday morning, near Union and Wabada.
The juvenile, whose age and named has not been released, was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.
At this time no further details have been released. An investigation is ongoing.
