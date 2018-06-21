KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Hundreds of mourners braved drizzling rain to attend the funeral for fashion designer Kate Spade in her hometown of Kansas City, Missouri.

Many of those attending the Thursday church service carried her iconic purses.

Her family released a statement shortly before the funeral began, saying her father had died the night before. The statement said 89-year-old Earl Brosnahan Jr. had been in failing health and was “heartbroken” after his daughter’s suicide.

The 55-year-old mother was found dead in her New York City home on June 5. Her husband says she’d had depression and anxiety for years, and that she’d been seeing a doctor.

A high school classmate said Thursday that Spade was “incredibly kind” and had a memorable laugh.