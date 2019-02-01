St. Louis, MO (KTRS) A popular restaurant is moving out of downtown St. Louis to Westport Plaza.

Kemoll’s closed its doors on Thursday at its location in the Metropolitan Square Building. The longtime restaurant will re-open in mid-February in Westport Plaza, as the rebranded Kemoll’s Chop House.

“We are very happy to be moving to Westport because there isn’t any Kemoll’s-level fine dining at Westport. We are impressed with the increased interest in Westport Plaza, and we’re looking very forward to serving our loyal guests and newcomers, as well as all the businesses, like World Wide Technology, who call Westport Plaza, home,” said Mark Cusumnano, proprietor of Kemoll’s

“We are excited to have Mark select Westport Plaza as the new home of Kemoll’s Chop House. The new concept is the perfect fit for Westport Plaza,” said Craig R. Cobler, Senior VP of Development for Lodging Hospitality Management.

“We gave this move considerable thought and we talked in-depth to our loyal guests, who shared their input on what our new concept should be. It’s an easy drive from North and South Counties and St. Charles, there’s plenty of parking, and our guests can be assured they will receive the same level of exquisite service they’ve come to expect for nearly 100 years. Nearly hundred years, can you believe that?” added Cusumano.

Kemoll’s opened its downtown location in 1990, a move from its original location on Grand and Penrose, which opened in 1927.

Kemoll’s Chop House will occupy the former Dierdorf & Hart’s restaurant in Westport Plaza, located at 323 Westport Plaza in Maryland Heights. The new 8,000-square-foot restaurant will pay homage to Kemoll’s 93-year legacy, by serving many of the top-selling Sicilian dishes customers have known and loved throughout the years, while offering superior chop house entrees, such as in-house, dry-aged steaks, fresh seafood and an array of decadent salads, appetizers, desserts, and wines.