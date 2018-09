(AP) A South Korean presidential official says North Korean leader Kim Jong Un told him he still had faith in U.S. President Donald Trump despite ongoing difficulties in the nuclear negotiations. Chung Eui-yong said Kim emphasized he has not once talked negatively about Trump to anyone including his closest advisers. Chung says Kim said that he wishes for North Korea and the United States to put an end to their seven decades of hostile relations before the end of Trump’s first term.