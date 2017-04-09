Listen Now ButtonListen Live Now!

Mailing List ButtonSign up for our Mailing List!

Home Banner 2

You are here: Home \ Local \ Kinloch firefighters walk off jobs

Kinloch firefighters walk off jobs

Local

Kinloch firefighters walk off jobs

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KTRS) Kinloch firefighters walked off their jobs this weekend in a dispute over their district board. Fire officials contend the board treats the department with disrespect and racial discrimination. They say they refuse to end their leave of absence and return to their jobs until their grievances are addressed. In the meantime, […]

Written by:
2017/04/09 6:30 PM
Kinloch firefighters walk off jobs

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KTRS) Kinloch firefighters walked off their jobs this weekend in a dispute over their district board. Fire officials contend the board treats the department with disrespect and racial discrimination. They say they refuse to end their leave of absence and return to their jobs until their grievances are addressed. In the meantime, an official with the Ferguson Fire Department confirms they, along with firefighters from Berkeley and Northeast Fire and Ambulance Districts, are providing backup support for Kinloch fire calls.

Tagged: , , , , ,
Share:
  • googleplus
  • linkedin
  • tumblr
  • rss
  • pinterest
  • mail

By News

Related posts

Support KTRS Sponsors

KTRS On Facebook

KTRS On Twitter

Error, no group ID set! Check your syntax!