Kinloch firefighters walk off jobs

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KTRS) Kinloch firefighters walked off their jobs this weekend in a dispute over their district board. Fire officials contend the board treats the department with disrespect and racial discrimination. They say they refuse to end their leave of absence and return to their jobs until their grievances are addressed. In the meantime, an official with the Ferguson Fire Department confirms they, along with firefighters from Berkeley and Northeast Fire and Ambulance Districts, are providing backup support for Kinloch fire calls.
