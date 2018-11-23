Author: Glenn Fuselier

Published: 2:00 Am

(KTRS) ST. LOUIS, MO The Kirkwood High School Pioneers beat the Webster Groves Statesmen, 75 to 34, for the fourth consecutive time in the annual Turkey Day Game football match-up. The Pioneers came into the game with seven wins and four loses to play a win-less Statesmen team. The Pioneers opened up scoring in their first drive. Brendan Wiese hosts The Big Sports Show for KTRS and called the game on The BIG 550.

The score could have been more lopsided, but two touchdowns back-to-back were called off because of penalties.

Webster Groves leads the annual Turkey Day football match-up 58 games to 52 with 7 ties. This is Kirkwood’s 6th straight victory in the oldest High school rivalry game west the Mississippi. The schools play this prestigious game to ring the Frisco Bell and take it back to their school for the year. The game was Played at Moss Field in Webster Groves.