Krewson Next St. Louis Mayor, MetroLink Tax Passes, Soccer Plan Fails

Alderman Lyda Krewson has claimed victory as the next mayor of the city of St. Louis after defeating a field of candidates that included Republican Andrew Jones, Libertarian Robb Cuinningham, Green Party candidate Jonathan McFarland, and Independents Larry Rice and Tyrone Austin.

Also in the city, Proposition 1, the half cent sales tax for Metrolink expansion, passed with almost 60% of the vote, and Proposition 2, the measure that calls for public funding to help finance a new MLS stadium, lost with about 47% of the vote. Both measures had to pass for the soccer stadium funding to move forward because the sales tax increase from Prop 1 would trigger the use tax increase in Prop 2.

In St. Louis County, Proposition P, the half cent sales tax increase that would fund public safety, won approval handily.

In Ferguson, incumbent Mayor James Knowles won reelection, defeating Councilwoman Ella Jones.