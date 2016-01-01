Longtime St. Louis radio personality Jon Grayson brings his style of topical commentary, humor and insight to KTRS, beginning March 13th, each weekday from 10 a.m. to 12 noon.



Jon began his radio career while in college and has hosted general interest, politics and sports shows during his 29 years in the business. A highlight of his career was his coverage of war-torn Iraq during his tour of that country in 2006. He has also hosted an overnight nationally syndicated program, Overnight America, since 2012.



“We’re excited to have a talent of Jon’s caliber joining our on-air team at KTRS,” Mark Dorsey, President and General Manager of KTRS, said. “His personality and wit are a great fit for what our listeners have come to expect from KTRS. And we know moving from working overnight to broadcasting during the day is something Jon’s looking forward to, too.”