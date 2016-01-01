Listen Now ButtonListen Live Now!

Mailing List ButtonSign up for our Mailing List!

Home of the Tigers Banner

You are here: Home \ KTRS Announcement
*|MC:SUBJECT|*
Announcement 

The Big 550 KTRS would like to formally welcome Jon Grayson and Doug McElvein to our station as new personality staff. 
Longtime St. Louis radio personality Jon Grayson brings his style of topical commentary, humor and insight to KTRS, beginning March 13th, each weekday from 10 a.m. to 12 noon.
 
Jon began his radio career while in college and has hosted general interest, politics and sports shows during his 29 years in the business. A highlight of his career was his coverage of war-torn Iraq during his tour of that country in 2006. He has also hosted an overnight nationally syndicated program, Overnight America, since 2012.
 
“We’re excited to have a talent of Jon’s caliber joining our on-air team at KTRS,” Mark Dorsey, President and General Manager of KTRS, said. “His personality and wit are a great fit for what our listeners have come to expect from KTRS. And we know moving from working overnight to broadcasting during the day is something Jon’s looking forward to, too.”
"Longtime KMOX radio host Doug McElvein is coming back to the airwaves, this time a little to the left on the radio dial at KTRS-AM 550. McElvein, who was laid off from the "Voice of St. Louis" in January 2016, will be heard next week in the 10 a.m.-to-noon slot on "The Big 550"-the one recently vacated by Martin Kilcoyne and Randi Naughton. KTRS news director Kent Martin said McElvein also will host other shifts as needs arise. McElvein had been at KMOX for more than 22 years, 17 years as a host of "Total Information AM," before getting pink-slipped 13 months ago." article written by Joe Holleman of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch






This email was sent to *|EMAIL|*
why did I get this?    unsubscribe from this list    update subscription preferences
*|LIST:ADDRESSLINE|*