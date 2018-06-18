St. Charles, MO (KTRS) Flash-floods are common in the region, and traditional vessels are not designed for shallow water.

St. Charles City Fire Department Captain Aaron Burlingame on the Zodiac inflatable raft, “So each one of our departments has a Zodiac out here today. This is the same county team that has been sent to Joplin, several other emergencies within the state, and even last year was sent down to Houston during the flood.”

Firefighters from O’fallon, Central County, Cottleville, and St. Charles City, along with St. Charles County Ambulance District participated in the exercise