KTRS Sports Reviews Cards’ Opening Series

KTRS Sports Reviews Cards' Opening Series

Cards are 1-2 With Reds Coming to Town

Written by:
2017/04/07 11:44 AM

Brendan Wiese and KTRS sports producer Sammy Stava look back at a series that had plenty of positives, but ultimately two losses against the defending champs. They’ll also look around the big leagues and preview the upcoming series with the Reds.  CLICK to watch below.

By Brendan Wiese

