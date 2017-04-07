KTRS Sports Reviews Cards’ Opening Series

Cards are 1-2 With Reds Coming to Town

Brendan Wiese and KTRS sports producer Sammy Stava look back at a series that had plenty of positives, but ultimately two losses against the defending champs. They’ll also look around the big leagues and preview the upcoming series with the Reds. CLICK to watch below.

First baseball Periscope of the season with @brendan_mw16 and me: Recap and reaction from #STLCards–#Cubs opening se https://t.co/xmgTXoJCm3 — Sammy Stava (@StavaonSTL) April 7, 2017