St. Louis, MO (KTRS) KTVI and KPLR are among the Tribune stations cut off from Charter Spectrum amid a contract dispute.

Tribune pulled its signal Wednesday after negotiations stalled.

KTVI posted the followingon its website:

We sincerely regret that Spectrum has forced FOX 2 off your cable package, and we share your frustration. Our parent company Tribune Media worked diligently to prevent this interruption, and their work continues to ensure the return of FOX 2 as soon as possible . . . but this also requires Spectrum to work just as hard.

“We’re extremely disappointed that we do not have an agreement on the renewal of our contract with Spectrum,” said Gary Weitman, Tribune Media’s senior vice president for corporate relations. “We’ve offered Spectrum fair market rates for our top-rated local news, live sports and high-quality entertainment programming, and similarly fair rates for our cable network, WGN America. Spectrum has refused our offer and failed to negotiate in a meaningful fashion.”

You pay Spectrum to see FOX 2, and you should not have to endure this interruption. Below are some Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ’s), with answers, that can clarify this loss of FOX 2’s programming and the steps being taken to bring our programming back into your homes.