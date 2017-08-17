Ladue High Grad Among Charlottesville Alt-Right Marchers

ST. LOUIS (KTRS) Part of the fallout from the violence this weekend in Charlottesville, Virginia, has come from video of marchers identified as members of the alt-right, or white supremacists and neo-Nazis … and one participant is a Ladue Horton Watkins High School graduate.

Officials with Ladue School District confirm one of the marchers in a video who is seen holding a torch and chanting is Clark Canepa, a 2014 graduate of Ladue High. In a post to its Facebook page, the Ladue School District said, “We stand behind the rights of individuals to calmly, peacefully, respectfully and productively share their views and opinions. We do not condone or support violence or hatred in any form and stand, as allies, with those who denounce the racist actions and hate-filled rhetoric that were displayed in Charlottesville.”