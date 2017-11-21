St. Louis, MO (KTRS) St. Louis Lambert-International Airport is expecting one of the busiest Thanksgiving holiday travel periods in years, projecting a seven percent increase in departing passengers.

Airlines predict a three percent rise in air travel over last year nationwide. Industry experts attribute the increase to cheaper airfares. Lambert expects more than 21,000 passengers on Wednesday and over 22,000 passengers on Sunday.

It’s recommended for those flying out on Wednesday to arrive two hours before your flight.