Ballwin, MO (KTRS) Bear sightings continue in Missouri with the latest in west county.

Ballwin Police report that a large bear was seen in a common ground area near Castle Pines subdivision around 8:30 Sunday night. Residents are warned to bring their pets indoors and not to approach the animal. It’s also recommended not to leave trash outside.

This comes after a bear was found dead in the Current River in southern Missouri, and a baby bear was spotted in a Pevely mobile home park just last week. Experts say male bears are moving about during mating season.

Ballwin Police say if you spot the bear, call 9-1-1.